Kangana Ranaut

Sherlyn Chopra supports Kangana Ranaut over BMC demolition row

Sherlyn recently shared a video to give out the message that doing drug will be so much unhealthy and to tackle it we should take the help of Yoga and lead to a healthier lifestyle. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The bold and beautiful Sherlyn Chopra has often been in the limelight for her outspoken attitude. After speaking out on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sherlyn Chopra has now taken a stand for Kangana Ranaut.

Sherlyn recently shared a video to give out the message that doing drug will be so much unhealthy and to tackle it we should take the help of Yoga and lead to a healthier lifestyle. She is quoted as saying, "I was a chain smoker. In Oct 2017, I had quit smoking. I was a social drinker. Ever since the national lockdown started in March, I’ve been a teetotaller. (Drugs se humesha meine duri banai rakhi hai, Industry wale party mei bulakar tray par drugs offer karte hai.. magar lene ka nahi)

Sherlyn Chopra also tweeted in a support of Kangana Ranaut "She will rise..With a spine of steel..And a roar like thunder..She will rise.. #BharatForKangana @KanganaTeam

Sherlyn Chopra has worked in many Bollywood projects, but decided to start her own venture and be a powerful entrepreneur. Redsher is the OTT platform with the high quality short films and web series produced, written and acted by the actress. Sherlyn Chopra is a fitness freak and shares her hardcore workout video every and then.

 

