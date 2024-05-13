Shilpa Shetty Visits Vaishno Devi Shrine, Kedarnath And Kamakhya Devi Temple With Mom, Sister Shamita Shetty - PICS

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty recently posted a series of photos on Instagram sharing a glimpse of her brief spiritual vacation with mom Sunanda and sister Shamita Shetty. The 48-year-old star visited the famous Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, and later also sought blessings at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand.

Sharing a post on Mother's Day, Shilpa Shetty wrote: At Vaishnodevi with our Devi. Happy Mother’s Day, today, tomorrow and everyday Ma . We will love you and will celebrate you forever.

She also shared a video from Vaishno Devi Temple where she was seen enjoying horseback riding on the mountaintop for Goddess's darshan. The distance from the base camp at Katra to the main Temple is 12 km.

In another post, she captioned: A journey of faith, love, and three generations united. Checking off the bucket list with a pilgrimage to one of the Four Dhams. Miracles abound on this spiritual binge!

Many fans and friends commented on her timeline.

Before this, she also visited the much-revered Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati, Assam with her mother and sister. She shared a few pictures on her Instagram story as well where she can be seen performing a special puja.

Incidentally, her husband Raj Kundra is not seen in any of the photos from her spiritual sojourn.