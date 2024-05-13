Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2749086
NewsLifestylePeople
VAISHNO DEVI TEMPLE

Shilpa Shetty Visits Vaishno Devi Shrine, Kedarnath And Kamakhya Devi Temple With Mom, Sister Shamita Shetty - PICS

Shilpa Shetty has been on a spiritual sojourn of sorts these days as she visited the divine places of Vaishno Devi, Kedarnath and Maa Kamakhya Devi Temples for blessings.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 13, 2024, 04:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shilpa Shetty Visits Vaishno Devi Shrine, Kedarnath And Kamakhya Devi Temple With Mom, Sister Shamita Shetty - PICS Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty recently posted a series of photos on Instagram sharing a glimpse of her brief spiritual vacation with mom Sunanda and sister Shamita Shetty. The 48-year-old star visited the famous Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, and later also sought blessings at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand. 

Sharing a post on Mother's Day, Shilpa Shetty wrote: At Vaishnodevi with our Devi. Happy Mother’s Day, today, tomorrow and everyday Ma . We will love you and will celebrate you forever.

She also shared a video from Vaishno Devi Temple where she was seen enjoying horseback riding on the mountaintop for Goddess's darshan. The distance from the base camp at Katra to the main Temple is 12 km. 

In another post, she captioned: A journey of faith, love, and three generations united. Checking off the bucket list with a pilgrimage to one of the Four Dhams. Miracles abound on this spiritual binge!

Many fans and friends commented on her timeline. 

Before this, she also visited the much-revered Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati, Assam with her mother and sister. She shared a few pictures on her Instagram story as well where she can be seen performing a special puja. 

Incidentally, her husband Raj Kundra is not seen in any of the photos from her spiritual sojourn. 

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal
DNA Video
DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!
DNA Video
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales