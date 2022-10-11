Siddhant Chaturvedi talks about choosing diverse roles, says 'If I had to keep my work monotonous, I would be CA today'

Mumbai: After enthralling the audience with his rapper avatar in `Gully Boy` and a passionate lover with grey shades in `Gehraiyaan`, Siddhant Chaturvedi is now all set to make everyone laugh with his role of a ghostbuster in `Phone Bhoot`.

Asked if it`s a conscious effort to pick up different roles at the trailer launch of `Phone Bhoot` in Mumbai, Siddhant said, "I don`t like doing the same kind of work. If I had to keep my work monotonous, I would be CA today. I always want to explore roles. That is why I did that role in the past and now I am doing comedy. It`s a conscious effort to surprise people."

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, 'Phone Bhoot' also stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. The trailer of the horror-comedy was unveiled on Monday.The trailer shows two self-proclaimed ghostbusters, Siddhant and Ishaan and Katrina as a ghost who reaches out to them with a business idea.

As the trio goes out to catch ghosts in order to get them to attain freedom, Jackie Shroff comes and decides to teach them a lesson and spoil their plans.Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.