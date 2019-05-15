Social media has been terrible for my generation: Selena Gomez

close

Selena Gomez

With 150 million followers on Instagram, Gomez is one of the most popular celebrities on the internet.

Cannes: Singer-actor Selena Gomez says social media platforms have been terrible for her generation.

With 150 million followers on Instagram, Gomez is one of the most popular celebrities on the internet but she finds it scary to see people hooked to their phones all the time. 

Gomez, who stars in the opening night movie Jim Jarmusch's zombie drama "The Died Don't Die", said social media isolates people.

"I think our world is going through a lot, obviously. I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible. I understand that it is amazing to use your platform but it does scare me when you see how exposed these young girls and young girls are. 

"They are not really aware of the news or anything going on. I think it's dangerous for sure. I don't think people are getting the right information sometimes," she said during the press conference of the film.

The 26-year-old singer said she has learned to navigate the medium and is careful about what she posts but believes it is impossible at this point to make social media platforms safe for users.

"I'm grateful I have the platform. I don't do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me. I'll see these young girls at meet and greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. It can be great in moments. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it," she said.

"The Died Don't Die" also features Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver and Chloe Savigny. The film opened to mix reviews. 

 

