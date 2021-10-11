हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is all praises for Kim Kardashian's 'SNL' hosting debut

Kim Kardashian took the Saturday Night Live's stage in a hot pink jumpsuit with matching hot pink heels and not a single member of her family was safe from her jokes.

Sonam Kapoor is all praises for Kim Kardashian&#039;s &#039;SNL&#039; hosting debut
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: American TV reality star Kim Kardashian is drawing widespread praise, including from Bollywood for her debut performance as host for the ‘Saturday Night Live’ TV show.

Praising Kardashian’s performance, actor Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a short reel video of the beauty mogul’s monologue with a note that read, "She killed it... Eternally watchable @kimkardashian."

According to Fox News, the 40-year-old reality star took the stage in a hot pink jumpsuit with matching hot pink heels and not a single member of her family was safe from her jokes.

Kim started off her monologue by joking she was surprised to see herself onstage at ‘SNL’. The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star said she wanted to prove she was more than just a "pretty face."

She quipped, "I’m so much more than that reference photo that my sisters showed their plastic surgeons."

She also took aim at Caitlyn Jenner and Kanye West by pretending to announce she was running for president. "We can't have three failed politicians in one family," Kardashian joked.

Kardashian doubled down on the roasting of Kanye by saying she was divorcing him because of his personality.

Post her monologue, she appeared in a sexually suggestive ‘Aladdin’ skit alongside ‘SNL’ cast member Pete Davidson. She also appeared in a skit in the style of ‘The Bachelor’, a music video style song, and a lottery skit.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonam KapoorKim KardashianSNLSaturday Night LivePete Davidson
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif's lookalike Alina Rai sees no similarity between them, says she's uncomfortable with term 'doppelganger'

Must Watch

PT18M38S

Will Air India land on the runway of profit?