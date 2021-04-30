हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood to provide food to reality show contestant's village till lockdown is over

Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood has offered to provide food to a ' Dance Deewane' contestant's village after appearing as a guest in the show's recent episode.

Sonu Sood to provide food to reality show contestant&#039;s village till lockdown is over
File photo

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood, who was a guest at the recent episode of the reality show "Dance Deewane", offered to provide food for the entire village of one of the contestants.

Contestant Uday Singh, a daily wage earner from a small settlement in Neemuch, shared how everyone in his village is struggling to make ends meet during the current lockdown situation.

The actor immediately told Uday that he would provide food for the entire village till lockdown is lifted and things come back to normal.

He said: "Uday, I want to tell the people in your village that the lockdown, whether it lasts for one month or two months or even six months, I will ensure that your entire village will keep getting rations. Tell them not to take tension, no one will go hungry there, no matter how long the lockdown continues."

The actor has been helping people cope with the ongoing COVID-19 crises in the country. From arranging for beds to oxygen cylinders and life-saving injections, Sonu has been trying to reach out to as many people as he can.

Last year, too, Sonu had actively worked to help migrants reach home and also provided e-rickshaws for the unemployed.

