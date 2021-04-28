We can't sleep when people in front of hospitals are waiting for bed: Sonu Sood helps COVID patients, turns saviour for many

New Delhi: Actor and good samaritan Sonu Sood is doing all he can to help the masses amid the COVID crisis. The second wave of this pandemic has wreaked havoc in the country and not just celebs but everyone who can extend a helping hand is doing his or her bit to save lives.

Sonu Sood, who is active on social media and responds to fans seeking genuine help has been trying hard to arrange for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients. Take a look at his tweets:

In the middle of night,after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear..it's million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film. We can't sleep when people are infront of hospitals waiting for a bed. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 27, 2021

Sonu Sood, who recovered from COVID-19 recently is back at the service of the people and has been helping the distressed in these testing times.

Ventilator bed in the hospital is Done

Wish u a speedy recovery @SoodFoundation https://t.co/Svy8PqXW82 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 28, 2021

We are trying our best to reach out to you. If there are delays or we miss out.

Then pardon me..Apologies pic.twitter.com/4NvjrnZ4zP — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 28, 2021

The actor after getting his first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday (April 7, 2021) urged the government to start the drive for people as young as 25. The 47-year-old actor, who hogged the spotlight for helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown last year, is now encouraging people to receive the vaccine dose.

He also launched "Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life" - a vaccination drive campaign to create awareness. The actor recently arranged for as many as 10 oxygen generators for COVID-19 patients in Indore.