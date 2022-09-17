NewsLifestylePeople
Suhana Khan meets her Pakistani lookalike on a Dubai trip and netizens can't keep calm!

Suhana Khan in Dubai: SRK's daughter met Bareeha, an influencer from Pakistan while vacationing in Dubai. Bareeha shared the photo on her Instagram with a caption reading: 

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana is on a fab trip to Dubai with her mom, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and a few other friends. The pictures of her vacay were shared online and it already looks like a dream trip to Dubai. And to top it all, Suhana Khan had a chance meeting with her Pakistani doppelganger. 

Suhana Khan met Bareeha, an influencer from Pakistan while vacationing in Dubai. Bareeha shared the photo on her Instagram with a caption reading: Finally met my doppelgänger @suhanakhan2  Here’s a side by side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs #iamsrk #twinningandwinning #seeingdouble

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bareeha (@bareeha)

Suhana wore a body-fitted white floral dress while posed in a one-sided blue jumpsuit. She also had a small sling bag. SRK's daughter had her hair tied up in a neat bun and the Pakistani influencer kept it side open. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bareeha (@bareeha)

On the work front, Suhana is all set for her big Bollywood break. Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, daughters of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and late Bollywood actor Sridevi, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, are among the seven actors who will feature in the live-action musical film - The Archies by Zoya Akhtar. 

The other four actors are "Super 30" star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are producing under their banner Tiger Baby.

'The Archies' will be released on Netflix in 2023. 

 

 

 

