Suhana Khan Stuns In Red Hot Co-Ord Set, Makes Her First Ever Speech On Stage As Maybelline Brand Ambassador - Watch

Apr 12, 2023

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her big screen debut with The Archies Hindi adaptation. Fans are eager to watch her acting skills and many pages on social media are dedicated to her already. She recently was announced as the brand ambassador of the beauty brand Maybelline at a gala event in Mumbai. 

In her first-ever speech on stage, Suhana said, "Hi everyone. I am so excited to be here and see you guys again. We had such a good time filming. So I'm just really excited to be here and I can't wait for you guys to see everything we have filmed. It's an honour to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline after hoarding so many of their iconic products, especially their mascaras are amazing. But, yeah I am just super excited and happy to be a part of this brand and I can't wait to make it shine with all of you."

Fans actually heard her speak like this for the first time ever and have showered her with praises on social media. Wearing a red hot co-ord set and glam make-up, Suhana Khan aced her event look.

On the work front, Suhana will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.   

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are producing under their banner Tiger Baby.

 

