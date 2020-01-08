Suhana Khan's selfie with a friend is breaking the internet!

New Delhi: B-Town king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan's stunning daughter Suhana is one of the most adored star kids on social media. She has several fan pages dedicated to her who post fresh pictures and videos online.

One of her active fan pages on Instagram shared a selfie of Suhana with her friend and we must say the pretty ladies are looking picture perfect. Check it out here:

She came down from New York City a few days back to celebrate New Year with her family and friends back in Mumbai. Brother Aryan, AbRam, BFF Ananya Panday were a few amongst others who were seen ushering in the New Year together along with Suhana at Alibaug.

Suhana Khan headed to New York University last year where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Sometime back, filmmaker Theo Gimeno shared the first look poster of his short film starring Suhana in a lead role. Titled as 'The Grey Part Of Blue', it stars Robin Gonnella in the lead role besides Suhana. It has been written by Theo Gimeno.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.