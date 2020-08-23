Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI likely to quiz key witness Siddharth Pithani today

New Delhi: As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, it is likely to interrogate Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani once again on Sunday (August 23). According to sources, the CBI wants to ask a few pertinent questions from Pithani related to the intervening night of June 13 and 14.

The CBI is keen on finding out the answers to these questions from Siddharth Pithani who is one of the key witnesses in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and the person who first saw Sushant hanging in his room.

Besides Siddharth, CBI is also likely to interrogate the key maker from Bandra in the DRDO guest house today. As per reports, the CBI team has also called Sushant's former cook Ashok to the DRDO guest house for questioning. Ashok was one of the oldest staffers of Sushant and he was later fired by Rhea Chakraborty in September 2019.

Ashok had been working with Sushant Singh since 2016. Apart from Ashok, Rajat Mewati, who worked as an accountant till January 2020, can also be called for questioning.

On Saturday, the CBI team recreated the crime scene in the presence of Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj at Sushant's Bandra residence.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.