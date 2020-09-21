हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput case: WhatsApp chats of more Bollywood stars hint at drug connection, NCB likely to summon them soon

The NCB has already arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: WhatsApp chats of more Bollywood stars hint at drug connection, NCB likely to summon them soon

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has led to several new twists that shocked the entire nation. Names of many Bollywood celebs were earlier taken in connection with the case and some of them will also be summoned soon. 

Meanwhile, new WhatsApp chats of some other B-Town stars have yet again hinted at the prevalence of drug nexus in the industry. The chats surfaced during the NCB probe. The conversation is related to drugs and sources said that the names of some female stars have also come up. 

The WhatsApp conversation will be investigated soon. The NCB is also likely to issues summons to those whose names have popped up in connection with the case. 

The NCB has already arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case linked to Sushant's death. She and Sushant were in a relationship. Her brother Showik and two of Sushant's close aides have also been arrested. 

On the other hand, the central probe agency will soon summon actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor soon in a drugs case, sources said on Monday. Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly taken names of some Bollywood celebs before the NCB alleging that they consumed narcotics substance at parties. 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput death caseRhea ChakrabortyNCB probe
Next
Story

Film industry kills people, makes them drug addicts: Roopa Ganguly
  • 54,87,580Confirmed
  • 87,882Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M58S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, September 21, 2020