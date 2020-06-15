Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ co-star Disha Patani, heartbroken over his death, posts this

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was Disha Patani’s first hero when she debuted in Bollywood in 2016 with ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’. Mourning his sudden demise on Sunday, the actress took to her social media accounts to share a heartbreaking post. Sushant, 34, committed suicide at his Mumbai home.

On Twitter, Disha posted a heart-breaking emoji without any caption and on Instagram, she shared a still of the duo from ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and wrote, “Gone too soon. May his soul Rest in Peace.”

— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) June 14, 2020

Disha played Sushant’s love interest in the 2016 film, which was a biopic on cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Her character dies in the first half.

Meanwhile, actress Kiara Advani, who starred as Sushant’s wife in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, also shared a similar post for her co-star and wrote, “Sushant,” adding a heart-breaking emoji.

Sushant’s death has been mourned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top politicians. Bollywood and the TV industry too remembered the actor with a heavy heart.

He hailed from Patna, Bihar. He debuted in the entertainment industry with the TV show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ and followed it up by ‘Pavitra Rishta’, which made him an overnight star.

Sushant then forayed into Bollywood with 2013’s ‘Kai Po Che!’. Apart from ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and ‘Kai Po Che!’, he was the star of films such as 'PK', 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore'. He was next to be seen in 'Dil Bechara'.