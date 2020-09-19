हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh shares heart-wrenching post on mother and brother's loss

Sushant lost his mother at an early age, while he was still completing his education. His father and four sisters stayed together through thick and thin after the tragedy. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: It has been over three months to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who left his family, friends and fans bereaving. While the CBI is investigating the death angle, Narcotics Control Bureau (NBC) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are running their respective parallel probe in related cases. 

Amid several fresh developments, allegations and counter-arguments, Sushant's sister Meetu Singh, who resides in Mumbai and was the first from the family to reach his residence on the fateful day of June 14 shared an emotional post on Twitter recently. She wrote:

My mother was my source of energy.

My bhai was my pride.

Lost both of them too early.

Unable to cope up with this heart-wrenching loss.

Sushant lost his mother at an early age, while he was still completing his education. His father and four sisters stayed together through thick and thin after the tragedy. The family is currently seeking justice for the late actor.

Meanwhile, one of his sisters named Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been an avid social media user has taken a brief break from the virtual world and will be back soon. 

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. 

 

Sushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput deathsushant singh rajput suicideMeetu SinghSushant's familyCBINBCED
