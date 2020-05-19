Sushmita Sen opens up on battling Addison's disease, and how meditating with Nunchaku came to her rescue - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is an avid social media user. She recently shared a post linking her YouTube channel which revealed how she battled a chronic illness - Addison's disease back in 2014.

Sushmita battled the illness with the utmost vigour. She learnt Nunchaku - a martial arts weapon and did meditation using it. Watch her inspirational video here:

Sush opened up on her illness writing: After I was diagnosed with an Autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can't even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years :) To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku :)) Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form :) I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawals & NO AUTOIMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019. :)) Lesson: NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. :) There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!!! Thank you to my Teacher Nupur Shikhare for being my rock through this journey :) I love you guys!!! #ShantiShantiShanti #DuggaDugga

Sushmita was crowned Miss India in 1994 and she later won the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18. She made her acting debut with the Hindi film "Dastak" in 1996. And later starred in films including "Sirf Tum", "Biwi No.1", "Main Hoon Na" and "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?".

Sushmita is a single mother to two beautiful girls—Renee and Alisah respectively.

On the work front, she was last seen in 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film.

Kudos to Sush for always being a fighter!