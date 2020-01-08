'Sweetest gesture': Salman Khan gifts 'Dabangg 3' co-star Kichcha Sudeep a BMW M5

New Delhi: Post the success of 'Dabangg 3', superstar Salman Khan, known for presenting his colleagues and friends with generous gifts, surprised his co-star Kichcha Sudeep with a swanky car - a BMW M5. Yes, you read that right! Sudeep, a Kannada superstar, has shared a picture collage of the gift he received, along with a thank you note for Salman on Instagram. Salman personally went to Sudeep's home to present him with the gift.

"Good always happens when you do good. Salman Khan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5... a sweetest gesture. Thank you for the love you have showered on me and my family, sir. It was an honour to have worked with you and to have had you visit us," Sudeep shared in his thank you note for the 54-year-old superstar.

Sudeep played the prime antagonist Balli Singh in the December release 'Dabangg 3', the third film in the extremely-successful 'Dabangg' franchise.

When the film released, Salman handed over Sudeep a personalised jacket from his collection. "A line SK sir said when he put this jacket on to me. 'I never thought I would ever part with this jacket'. He got his favourite pet's picture painted on this jacket in its memory. I know what it means to part with something that's deeply connected. Thank you for this love, sir," Sudeep captioned his post, which is a picture of him wearing the jacket and Salman holding it.

'Dabangg 3', which released on December 20, has scored over 135 crore at the box office. It stars Salman as the protagonist Chulbul Pandey. Sonakshi Sinha also played her part as Rajjo while Saiee Manjrekar debuted with the film.

'Dabangg 3' is directed by Prabhu Deva.