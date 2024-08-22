Taapsee Pannu Says She Learnt THIS One Thing From Nepo Kids

New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu is an actress who is never afraid to speak her mind. Lately, the Haseen Dillruba actress made a statement that once again grabbed everyone’s eyeballs. She had often addressed the nepotism debate and admitted to being replaced by the star kids in the industry. Once again she spoke about the new kids of the industry and revealed that she has learnt this one thing from them.

Taapsee in her latest interview with a vendor where revealed that she has learnt unity from the star kids. She highlighted that she observed how these star kids never speak anything against each other and they have a very strong unity.

Speaking to ANI,Taapsee said," It's a different opinion from a lot of others. One thing that is good about people who have parents or siblings or any other family member in the industry, the so-called nepotism people or the people who they say have come into the industry through nepotism, one really good thing that I've learnt from them is how to stay together, stick together, and support each other. Which a lot of us, people from outside, don't have as much as they have for each other".

Taapsee says Outsiders get insecure of each other.

Adding further about not having the kind of unity star kids have, she said," We're so used to struggling, hustling, and racing ahead of each other. We're respectful towards each other, we'll message each other when we see each other's films. But wo ki agar achhi film ho ya buri film ho (whether it's a good film or a bad film), to stand by this person… wo wali jo vibe hai na (that vibe), that's more in the industry kids than us outsiders. Sometimes, deep down inside we'll end up feeling insecure about each other only. It's more than what the industry kids have. Because, like I said, mindset hi ban gaya hai competition ka (our mindset is framed by competition). But the unity I've seen… that they'll recommend each other or stand by each other or be there for each other… in my personal experience, I've seen they have more than us. And that's one thing, if not others, that we can take from them in a good way".

Taapsee Pannu was recently seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba along with Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. She was also in Khel Khel Mein starring Akshay Kumar.