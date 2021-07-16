हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe's witty response to troll's comment wins hearts!

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend and athlete Mathias Boe recently became the target of a troll on social media but he had a hilarious response to it.

Taapsee Pannu&#039;s boyfriend Mathias Boe&#039;s witty response to troll&#039;s comment wins hearts!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Mathias Boe

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend and athlete Mathias Boe recently became the target of a troll on social media and he had a hilarious response to it! The troll was seen asking the actress why she's dating Mathias in the comment section of her recent Instagram post.

On July 15, Taapsee had taken to Instagram to announce her production house 'Outsiders Films' in a post. Many celebs such as Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sobhita Dhulipala commented on the post, congratulating her on the project. Her boyfriend Mathias Boe also left a funny comment on the post saying he'll do a movie for her for free. He also asked fans to like his comment if they want to see him feature in a Bollywood film.

He wrote, "I’ll do a movie for free. Hit like if u wanna see me in a Bollywood movie." 

To this, a netizen replied, "I can’t believe she is dating you man! She is so precious but it doesn’t matter how intelligent a girl is, there comes a time when she can’t decide between right and wrong, I think it was that time when u found her."

Amused by the comment, Mathias replied in agreement with the user and wrote, "hi man, yeah u r 100% right". Later, he even took a screenshot of the conversation and posted it on his Instagram story. Along with the picture, he wrote, "when you get trolled by a keyboard warrior, just agree with it". 

boe

Interestingly, the netizen has now deleted his comment.

Taapsee Pannu is dating badminton player Mathias Boe. He's from Denmark and a gold medalist in the 2015 European Games. He has also won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Taapsee and Mathias met in 2014 during the inauguration of a Badminton tournament in India. Mathias was part of a team while Taapsee was the brand ambassador of another team.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen making her comeback to the Telugu industry with 'Mishan Impossible'. It will be directed by Swaroop RSJ. She was last seen in 'Haseen Dillruba' along with Vikrant Massey.

