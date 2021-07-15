Taapsee Pannu's first production BLURR motion poster out - Check out!

New Delhi: Zee Studios in association with Outsider Films and Echelon Productions unveil the first look poster of their upcoming film 'BLURR'. The first look of Taapsee Pannu's maiden production shows her blindfolded with a pair of hands tightly tucking her fingers and closing her eyes leaving no room for a peak, in a black backdrop.

The poster has fuelled so much anticipation among audiences by unveiling so much and at the same time keeping everything else a blur for her fans and audiences to keep guessing.

Speaking about her first partnership with ZEE Studios, Taapsee shares, "So thrilled to bring out my first film as a producer and to be associated with Zee Studios, one of the largest production houses of our country and Echelon productions. Blurr is a story of a girl caught up in unavoidable circumstances, and how she rises above her situation and fights back overcoming her ordeal. Can't wait for you to watch me take on the challenges. With the thrill and drama it promises and the narrative it brings, it will definitely stay with the audience for a long time."

Tapsee is known for her layered, nuanced performances in films like 'Pink'. After acing films and giving the audiences so many enthralling performances, Taapsee has now turned producer with 'Blurr'.

The film is being helmed by director Ajay Bahl who is best known for his film 'Section 375' that received acclaim from critics and appreciation from audiences.

Written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl, Blurr is a psychological thriller with an intriguing social context, a film that will have you on the edge of your seats. The first look hints at a gripping storyline, promising performances, and an interesting watch.

Blurr will be going on floors soon and the audiences are excited to see the power-packed thriller soon.