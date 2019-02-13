Taimur Ali Khan and Kiara Advani run together but Tim stops midway - Watch viral video

New Delhi: Chhote Nawab Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is adored on social media. It's almost every day that his pictures and videos go viral on the internet.

Recently, Tim and actress Kiara Advani's cutesy video broke the internet leaving the netizens crazy. Kiara and little Tai Tai ran together in a race and suddenly the latter stopped and turned around to get his ball.

Several fan clubs have shared it on social media. Watch it here:

Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Good News' and it was during the shooting that she sneaked out some time to play with little munchkin on sets.

'Good News' is directed by Raj Mehta and will release on September 9, 2019. It stars Akshay, Kareena, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film has gone on the floors and the shoot is on full swing.

Meanwhile, we are loving our daily dose of Taimur!