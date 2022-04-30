New Delhi: In an unfortunate series of events, singer Tarsame Singh or Taz from Stereo Nation passed away recently due to liver failure at the age of 54. For the unversed, he was in a coma earlier as well from which he had come out of a few weeks ago.

Taz, who was also known as Johnny Zee, was the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation which was formed in 1996. He has been credited with being the pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music.

His most popular albums

Taz climbed up the UK Asian pop charts with his 1989 album 'Hit the Deck' produced by Tom Lowry and remained there for 36 weeks. He released several hit albums in the 90s such as The Remix Album (1990), Vibes (1991), Back to My Roots (1992), From me to You (1993), and Spirits of Rhythm (1994) among others.

Many of his albums have also received gold platinum and multi-platinum discs.

It's a well-known fact that his most popular and loved album is Slave II Fusion (2000) which featured the song 'Pyar Ho Gaya', ' Gallan Gorian', and 'Nachenge Saari Raat'.

His career in the late 2000s

The singer won the 'Best International Artist' at the UK Asian Music Awards in 2005. Two years later, he had made his film debut in 'Don't Stop Dreaming' for which he composed the songs and did playback singing.

Coming back to creating albums, he released 'Jawani on the Rocks' in 2008 which fans loved and grooved to. Especially songs such as Meri Nazron Mein Tu Hain and Hai Hai Jawani.

Then in 2010, Taz came out with 'Twist & Shout' which was again a huge success.

For the unversed, his music has been a blend of Punjabi folk, Hindi and English along with a bit of western pop and dance grooves.

Following his untimely death, many singers and musicians mourned his loss on social media.

May his soul rest in peace!