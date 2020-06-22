The lotuses remember you, Irrfan Khan: Wife Sutapa Sikdar shares pic of blooming flowers

New Delhi: Nearly two months after the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, his wife Sutapa Sikdar on Sunday shared a picture of lotuses blooming in a field and remembered how he had nurtured those flowers. Sutapa shared a picture of the blooming lotuses on Facebook and reminisced how the `Hindi Medium` actor had brought them in bottles and planted them in the field.

"The lotuses remember you, Irrfan, you took so much pain to bring them into life in bottles and create a place for them to bloom here. #rains #naturelove #alluniverseisone," she wrote in the caption.

The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan died in April this year at Mumbai`s Kokilaben Hospital while battling a rare kind of cancer.

The 53-year-old actor was last seen on screen in `Angrezi Medium`. He was not a part of the film`s promotions owing to his ill health.

With critically acclaimed films like `The Lunchbox,` `The Namesake` and `Paan Singh Tomar` to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema.