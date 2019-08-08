Throwback Thursday: Priyanka Chopra gives desi vibes in a stunning Sabyasachi saree—Pics

New Delhi: It is Thursday Thursday and global icon Priyanka Chopra made sure to brighten up our timeline with a few ravishing pictures. PeeCee took to her Instagram and shared the pictures of her draped in a six-yard Sabyasachi wonder.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas attended the wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in June looking like a million bucks. PeeCee wore a stunning peach coloured net Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree.
On Throwback Thursday, she posted some of her unseen pictures from the wedding. In the caption, she wrote: “#SareeNotSorry! Nuff said!
Wearing the perfect drape for the perfect wedding... it’s my go-to for every special occasion! Thank you @sabyasachiofficial for flying down the six yards of love and big hug to @stylebyami for making it happen
#AlwaysADesiGirl #ThrowbackThursday”
She thanked the ace designer for helping her out with the outfit.
Priyanka looked beautiful in the Indian wear and don't forget to notice the gorgeous flowery hairdo.
PeeCee is a head-turner in every which way.
On the work front, she will be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf. The film will hit the screens on October 11, 2019.