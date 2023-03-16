Throwback Thursday: When THIS Legendary Bollywood Actor's Daughter Was Once Obsessed With Shahid Kapoor

New Delhi: Many years back, when actor Shahid Kapoor had just ventured into the showbiz world, he got female attention right from the word go. Well, we are not surprised given the fact that his debut movie 'Ishq Vishq' by Ken Ghosh was a huge hit and established him as a cute lover boy on the reel. In our Throwback Thursday series, let's go back in time and dig out lesser-heard facts about the star. Well, it was during that time, legendary Bollywood actor, late Raaj Kumar's daughter Vastavikta Pandit also was Shahid's fan girl, as per reports.

Spotboye.com report claims that in fact Shahid and Vastavikta were both part of choreographer Shiamak Davar’s dance classes much before he entered the film business. Vastavikta reportedly liked him and was obsessed with the actor. When things got out of control, eventually, Shahid had to file a Police complaint against her after she introduced herself as his wife, reportedly.

Well, Vastavikta Pandit made her film debut in 1996, however, it tanked at the Box Office and she didn't return to the glam world.

On the personal front, Shahid got married to Delhi-based Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Gurgaon. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

On the work front, Shahid is currently basking in Farzi success. Farzi marked Shahid's OTT debut. The show is themed around counterfeit currency. Shahid will also be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. The official release date of the film is still awaited.