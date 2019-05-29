close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is all smile as he gets snapped outside his gym — Check photos

Tiger Shroff was captured by the shutterbugs outside his gym on Wednesday.

Tiger Shroff is all smile as he gets snapped outside his gym — Check photos
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

'Baaghi' actor Tiger Shroff, who is seen pulling off some high octane action scenes and death-defying stunts not only in his movies but in reality, is also a fitness freak. The actor often takes time out to sweat it out at the gym. The actor never fails to impress his fans with his abs and muscles. 

On Wednesday, the actor was snapped heading out to his gym in a colourful avatar. Tiger wore a grey zipper which he teamed with red pants and pyjamas and paired it with black flip flops. Take a look at his photos: 

No wonder the actor looks a dapper every bit! 

Tiger was recently seen in Punit Malhotra's 'Student of the Year 2' which proved to be a dud at Box Office. However, his impressive performance and brilliant dance moves in the film left fans cheering for him.

The actor has a pipeline of projects lined up for release in the near future. He has finished shooting for an upcoming film by director Siddharth Anand, which also features Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the 1982 classic film 'Rambo' that starred Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone.

Tags:
Tiger ShroffDisha PataniBollywoodHrithik RoshanVaani KapoorStudent Of The Year 2
Next
Story

This is why Jennifer Aniston never had kids with Brad Pitt

Must Watch

PT3M2S

5W1H: Naveen Patnaik takes Oath as Odisha CM for 5th Term