Tiger Shroff is all smile as he gets snapped outside his gym — Check photos

'Baaghi' actor Tiger Shroff, who is seen pulling off some high octane action scenes and death-defying stunts not only in his movies but in reality, is also a fitness freak. The actor often takes time out to sweat it out at the gym. The actor never fails to impress his fans with his abs and muscles.

On Wednesday, the actor was snapped heading out to his gym in a colourful avatar. Tiger wore a grey zipper which he teamed with red pants and pyjamas and paired it with black flip flops. Take a look at his photos:

No wonder the actor looks a dapper every bit!

Tiger was recently seen in Punit Malhotra's 'Student of the Year 2' which proved to be a dud at Box Office. However, his impressive performance and brilliant dance moves in the film left fans cheering for him.

The actor has a pipeline of projects lined up for release in the near future. He has finished shooting for an upcoming film by director Siddharth Anand, which also features Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the 1982 classic film 'Rambo' that starred Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone.