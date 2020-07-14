हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Trending: Step inside Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's new home

Ira Khan moved into her new home just recently.

Trending: Step inside Aamir Khan&#039;s daughter Ira Khan&#039;s new home
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@khan.ira

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has moved into a new home just recently and she has treated us to some pictures from her new abode. She first shared a glimpse of her work station inside her room. The pictures show Ira sitting on a table and working. The wall around the table is decked up with paintings and there is a small bookshelf beside it. 

"Look at my new home," she wrote, adding hashtags like, 'moving out', 'my space', 'first time', 'new beginnings', 'milestone', 'let the adulting begin' and 'man vs house'.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, she also shared a picture of her "favourite spot" in the house. Can you guess what is it? Let's take you to that place now. "Everyone should have a favourite spot," Ira wrote and take a look at it here.

Ira is Aamir Khan's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta. She also has an elder brother named Junaid. Ira has already made her directorial debut. She directed a play featuring Hazel Keech in the titular role in December 2019.

Aamir is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple is parents to Azad. 

On the work front, Aamir Khan's next project is 'Laal Singh Chaddha', also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

