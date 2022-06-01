Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath died after falling ill during the music performance of Ultadanga Gurudas Mahavidyalaya at the Nazrul Mancha stage. Sources said he fell ill during the performance on stage. KK was repeatedly telling on stage that he was not feeling well. He was asking to turn off the spotlight. KK finished the Live concert at 8:30 pm and returned to the hotel. From there he was then rushed to CMRI Hospital in Alipore. According to hospital sources, when he was brought in, his condition was reported to have deteriorated. He was later examined and told he was dead. Senior doctors at the hospital are now arriving at the hospital. Administrative officials and senior police officers are also present. He was 54 years old at the time of his death.

On hearing the news Minister Aroop Biswas rushes to the hospital. He said, "I was coming home from the office. I got a call in the middle. I heard he was brought dead here. I am talking to his family, those who were coming from Mumbai."

KK made his Bollywood debut with Maachis (Chor aaye hum woh galiya). Bengal's ace Filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee also shared a post from Maachis (song making) with Gulzar. But his full-fleged bollywood debut is considered the song Tadap Tadap ke from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. One of his most popular music albums is 'Pal'. His song is like a handful of nostalgia. Fans can't accept KK's sudden departure in such a way. On Tuesday night, a mountain of grief descended on the entire Indian music world. All the tunes were stunned.