Twinkle Khanna happy to receive 'onion earrings' from Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna was taken aback by her husband's kind gesture recently. The actor got her a pair of onion earrings from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show but instead of hating it, Twinkle is pleasantly surprised and has given it the 'best present award' already.

Sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote, "My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward."

Akshay Kumar went to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

Good News reunites Bebo and Akki after a hiatus of 9 years. They were last seen in Kambakkht Ishq. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed first-time director Raj Mehta.

This would Kareena's second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh. They were last seen together in Udta Punjab, which also starred her ex-Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.