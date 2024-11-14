Veteran British Actor Timothy West Passes Away At 90

London: British actor Timothy West, famed for his remarkable career on stage, television, and film, has passed away at the age of 90.

In an official statement, his family confirmed his death on Thursday, sharing the news on social media.

West's legacy spans decades, with iconic roles in works ranging from Shakespearean plays to popular TV dramas like 'EastEnders', and classic films such as 'The Day of the Jackal'.

Timothy West was known not only for his acclaimed performances but also for his personal life, as he was the beloved husband of actress Prunella Scales, best known for her role in the legendary sitcom 'Fawlty Towers'.

The couple had been married for 61 years, and their bond remained a strong foundation throughout both of their distinguished careers.

In a heartfelt statement, West's children, Juliet, Samuel, and Joseph West, paid tribute to their father. "After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father, Timothy West, died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening," they said, noting that he was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his passing.

"He leaves his wife, Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly," the statement further read.

The family also expressed gratitude to the staff at St George's Hospital in Tooting and Avery Wandsworth for their compassionate care during his final days.

West's career in entertainment spanned over six decades, during which he became a familiar face on British television. His early film career included a notable role as Commissioner Berthier in 'The Day of the Jackal' (1973), a film adaptation of Frederick Forsyth's thriller.

His filmography also includes 'Cry Freedom' (1987), where he portrayed a prominent role in the story of anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko.

West also made significant contributions to British television, with appearances in soap operas such as 'Coronation Street' and 'EastEnders'.

In 2013, he made a guest appearance on 'Coronation Street', followed by his memorable portrayal of Stan Carter on 'EastEnders', a role he played for over a year.

His recent work included a role in the acclaimed historical drama 'Gentleman Jack'

Throughout his career, West remained a versatile actor, taking on a wide range of characters, from the deep philosophical roles in Shakespearean plays to more modern television characters.

He was also known for his appearances in adaptations of classic works, including those by Roald Dahl and Charles Dickens, such as 'Oliver Twist'.

In addition to his professional achievements, Timothy West shared a love for travel with his wife, Prunella Scales, as per Deadline.

The couple appeared together in the popular TV series 'Great Canal Journeys', where they explored the scenic British waterways in narrowboats.

The show not only showcased their adventurous spirit but also highlighted their personal journey, including how they navigated the challenges of Scales' dementia.

The news of his passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans, colleagues, and fellow actors, who remember West not only for his immense talent but for his kindness and warmth.