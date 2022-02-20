Vicky Kaushal gets roasted for saying he is ‘petrified’ of heritage hotels in old interview, fans recall his wedding to Katrina

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal once said in an interview that he is petrified of palaces that have turned into hotels. Alas, this was before his wedding to actress Katrina Kaif on December 9 at Six Senses Fort, Barwara, Sawai Madhopur - a 14th century fort turned into a heritage hotel. As the old video of Vicky surfaced online, fans cannot stop roasting the actor for changing his mind. Many also credit his now wife Katrina for influencing him.

In a hilarious Reddit post on the subreddit Bolly Blinds n Gossip, Vicky’s old interview video talking about his fear of heritage hotels is shared. It is juxtaposed with Vicky and Katrina's wedding pics at the 14th century palace.

In the interview Vicky said, “I am very, actually, petrified of hotels that are like palaces turned into hotels, heritage hotels, where you can sense some kind of history over there”.

Fans poked fun at Vicky and dropped comments on the video. “Things love makes you do,” wrote one with a laughing emoji. Another claimed it was Katrina who likes heritage hotels and commented, “He is scared of big hotels that looks like palace, and then he ended up getting married in the Six Senses Fort Barwara which is like a palace of a hotel. I remember seeing a Katrina interview that she always wanted to go there, so that was more on her side”. A third wrote, “Everything Vicky said before the TapeCast interview is no longer relevant to him lol,” referring to the Film Companion interview in which Katrina and Vicky met for the first time.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Megha Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’. He also recently finished shooting Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. Katrina on the other hand will star in ‘Phone Bhoot’ along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has YRF’s ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan.