Viral Pics: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar parties night away with Orry in London, flaunts her killer smile

NEW DELHI: Orhan Awatramani, fondly known as Orry, is a close friend of several Bollywood celebrities. He often takes to the limelight with his party pics with Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar and others. His recent party pics with Nysa Devgn from Thanksgiving had gone viral on the internet. It was a grand affair that included a tempting spread of wine and dishes, candles and some music. And now, he is back again, all set to set the internet on fire once again.

Orry is seen partying with none other than Sachin Tendulkar's darling daughter Sara Tendulkar. Sara, a beautiful diva, is extremely popular on social media. Her killer smile and outstanding personality have earned her millions of fan following. She is also a fashionista and her pictures and videos often go viral on the internet. Now, her party photos with Orry have raised curiosity among their fans.

Take a look at their photos below.

SARA TENDULKAR HAVE A BLAST WITH ORHAN AWATRAMANI IN LONDON

For the unversed, Sara Tendulkar is currently in London where she has resumed her studies. Sara's social media updates revealed that she has joined University College in London from where she did her graduation in Medicine. These days Sara posts about her daily life in London, which involves attending college, studying hard for long hours, walking through the city, coffee breaks and of course hitting the gym.

Earlier this when Sara took little steps into modelling after she appeared in a promotional video for a clothing brand, it seemed the rumours of her joining the films were correct. However, Sara has now shut down such rumours again by opting to do further studies. She is a big Instagram star with over 2.5 million followers but that does not overwhelm her. She still wants to study and pursue her dreams.

Sara is an avid traveller too. She welcomed the new year 2022 in Goa and this year she has been to Thailand, Bali and Germany on several trips.

Sara has been linked in the past with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. However, the alleged affair remains a rumour. At present, Sara seems to be single and quite focused on her studies.