Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan And Son AbRam Spotted At New York Restaurant - WATCH

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Son AbRam were spotted at a restaurant in New York City. A viral video on social media shows a fan giggling and smiling as they spot their favorite Shah Rukh Khan in a candid moment at Thai Villa in New York City. The clip quickly gained attention, adding to the excitement surrounding the superstar’s outing with son AbRam.

Take A Look At The Viral Video:

a video of shah rukh khan when he was in new york few days back _ pic.twitter.com/MmqFuKnhu5 — shahd (@shahodx) August 3, 2024

In the clip, King Khan is seen wearing a blue T-shirt, while his son AbRam sports a white shirt. The candid moment of the duo dining at Thai Villa quickly went viral, further fueling excitement among fans.

Earlier, the superstar was spotted shopping with daughter Suhana Khan at a New York City mall, which fueled speculation that their trip might be related to the pre-production of their upcoming action extravaganza 'King'.

Shah Rukh Khan's unexpected medical journey has raised concerns among his fans and well-wishers globally. Two months after being hospitalized for heat stroke following a Kolkata Knight Riders match on May 21, reports indicate that King Khan is now in the US for eye treatment.