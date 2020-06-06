Virat Kohli is all hearts for wife Anushka Sharma's 'sunlight spot' at home pic!

New Delhi: The power couple of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma make netizens drool over their adorable and lovey-dovey pictures on social media.

Anushka posted her 'sunlight spot' at home picture looking as fresh as a daisy. And hubby Virat couldn't help but drop a 'heart' emoticon on her comments section. Check it out here:

Virat and Anushka's social media posts often hog the limelight. Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the couple urged everyone to stay home and stay safe. Stressing on the importance of social distancing, the power couple in their videos talked about the need of the hour - so as to stop spreading of the deadly novel virus any further.

Anushka was seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

She recently produced web-series 'Paatal Lok' for Amazon Prime Videos and it has been widely acclaimed for good content and great performances by the cast. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal parts.