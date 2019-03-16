Vivek wants to play more meaningful roles

Mumbai: Actor Vivek Dahiya says he is not aiming to play Shaktimaan, but wants to take up more meaningful roles.

The "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" actor recently wrapped up shooting for finite series "Qayamat Ki Raat".

The actor isn't happy with the kind of shows being offered to men on TV.

"I've grown up watching shows like 'Dekh Bhai Dekh', 'Office Office' and 'Byomkesh Bakshi' which had enough scope for male actors to flourish on the small screen before the entire wave of women-oriented shows took TV by storm," Vivek said in a statement.

"Change is constant and also welcome but if not more, we need to reflect on at least maintaining an equal platform for male actors. They don't make shows like that anymore.

"It baffles me with the kind of work that comes along sometimes when you're reduced to playing just a love-interest to the empowered female protagonist. I'm not aiming to play Shaktimaan and perform stunts but I want to play a more meaningful role that brings out my strengths. It's okay to be picky but at the end of the day, I want every action to count," he added.