'Waited three years for you,' Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her exotic family vacay in Switzerland

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo from Gstaad, Switzerland as she visited the fancy Switzerland resort town, alongwith Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh.

Dec 27, 2022

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of most loved power couples in Bollywood and never miss a chance to amaze their fans. Now, Saif and Kareena along with their children Jeh and Taimur are off to Switzerland for new year celebrations. Yes, you heard it right. Kareena shared a photo from Gstaad as she visited the fancy Switzerland resort town. 

Sharing a picture on her Instagram, Kareena wrote, ‘Waited three years for you,’ along with Switzerland's flag. The couple could not visit their favorite holiday destination for the past few years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. This means that it is also their younger son Jeh’s first trip to Switzerland as he was born in January 2021. 

Recently, Kareena also posted a reel of their Christmas celebrations in Mumbai in which Saif could be seen playing the guitar.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena, on the work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh`s thriller which is based on the book `The Devotion Of Suspect X`. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta`s next untitled film. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Adipurush’ alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.  

Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012 in Mumbai. The couple are doting parents to two son Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Earlier, Saif was married to actress Amrita Singh with whom he has two children actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. 

