Want a selfie with Milind Soman? You'll need to perform 20 push-ups first - Read on

New Delhi: Fitness enthusiast and actor Milind Soman recently revealed that he has a rule for taking selfies with his fans. The actor, in his recent post, said that he doesn't take a selfie with a fan unless they do 10-20 pushups! Yes, you read that right.

The fitness freak said that he started implementing this rule many years ago and have realised that most fans oblige to the condition and end up doing good for themselves by performing a few pushups.

He revealed that he asks girls to do a minimum of 10 pushups and 20 for guys. Soman also said that there were exceptions to the rule - pregnant women, injured people or someone in a uniform.

Sharing pictures of his fans doing pushups for a selfie with him, he wrote, "Fight lazy! Since the beginning of the selfie era, now so many years ago, I have a rule that I don't take a selfie with a person if they don't do pushups. The original reason was to dissuade them from taking the pic, but I realised soon, and happily, that almost everyone was willing to take up the challenge of this simple and most basic exercise."

"Minimum of 10 for girls and 20 for guys. I decided on 20 pushups because that's what my mother could do at age 80. When you try this you realise that you can do it and maybe that motivates you to do more, or you can't and you might be motivated to start taking better care of yourself. There are exceptions to the rule: pregnancy, recent injury or someone wearing a uniform," he added.

Professionally, he started off as a model and then made the leap to acting. Milind ended up working in many films such as Pachaikili Muthucharam, Paiyaa, Agni Varsha and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bheja Fry.

On the personal front, he got married to Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug. They are deeply dedicated to fitness-related causes and happen to be regular Marathon runners.