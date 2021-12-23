Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar opens up on battling depression, says 'I still face tiny episodes of dark patches'

New Delhi: Fitness enthusiast couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are regular faces in most Marathon races. Their posts highlighting the importance of a good health have a wide audience who feel inspired by their thoughts and routine workout. However, not many know that Ankita, 30, did battle depression for the longest time.

Ankita Konwar shared her story on Instagram with a post revealing how she still faces tiny episodes of dark patches but has now learned to overcome it. She shared her journey and wrote:

A picture from recent past, a day when I had a storm in my head but my face reflected calmness with a smile.

Yes, I still have a few days where everything isn’t “fine”. Not everyone who looks “fine” is actually fine.

Things can seem overwhelming and meaningless at the same time. But I don’t get scared like I used to.

After living a long period of anxiety and depression and getting out of it with all the courage I had in me, I still face tiny episodes of dark patches. Way milder, way shorter and way better than the “all consuming” days I actually lived through.

But now, I have gotten stronger, become more positive and I manage to see the bright light through the dark patches. I don’t let it consume me, I cry when I have to, I don’t hold onto my thoughts like I used to.

I let them come and go as they please. It requires a lot of practice but I’m getting better at it.

I remember reading somewhere that ‘some of us require a little more effort to survive in this world than the rest’ and I have finally come to accept that fact. Of course the events and experiences of our lives play a huge role in it. But we must get all the help we can to navigate our way through it.

It’s not easy and no it doesn’t get easier, you just get better and stronger. A few things that help -

•Physical and mental exercise,

•Journaling,

•Cutting down on caffeine,

•Reducing alcohol intake,

•Avoiding substance abuse

•engaging with friends and family.

But to even get to the point of gathering the will and courage to fight requires help.

Seek professional help when needed.

Holiday seasons can be quite stressful, can bring back all kinds of memories.

So many things can trigger you but keep at it.

Look at what you have achieved inspite of all the obstacles.

If you’re having one of those dark days, I’m just here to remind you that your resilience is far stronger than the storm inside your head

Love to all of you

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married on April 22, 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony at Alibaug.

Their Alibaug wedding festivities were a mix of Maharashtrian and Assamese rituals. Ankita hails from Assam and the duo dated for a long time before taking the plunge.