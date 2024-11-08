When Simi Garewal Asked Abhishek Bachchan Not To Call Her 'Aunty' On Her Show

Mumbai: Simi Garewal once asked Abhishek Bachchan not to call her “aunty.”

In 2003, Abhishek appeared as a guest on Garewal's iconic chat show, "Rendezvous with Simi Garewal". Before the interview began, a crew member requested the actor to speak for a sound check. In a humorous response, Abhishek casually said, "Something," which immediately made everyone laugh.

When asked for a more substantial line, he jokingly added, "Hi, I’m Abhishek Bachchan, and you are watching..." before pausing and looking around, as if forgetting the show's name. Simi Garewal quickly reminded him, prompting Abhishek to continue with, "...Rendezvous with Simi Aunty."

Playfully imitating his father, Amitabh Bachchan, who was then hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, the ‘Dhoom’ actor added, "Aaiye hum aur aap khelte hain (Let’s play) Kaun Banega Crorepati."

Later, during the interview, Simi asked Abhishek not to call her "aunty," leading to a lighthearted exchange where they discussed what he should call her. Abhishek teasingly suggested, "Oprah," before joking, "I think I’ll be thrown out before the interview even starts."

Meanwhile, Garewal has been defending the Bachchan family amidst the divorce rumours surrounding Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai.

Known for her close ties to the Bachchan family, Simi reshared an old video of Abhishek discussing his views on commitment and loyalty in relationships. The post came after reports claiming that Abhishek was dating his ‘Dasvi’ co-star, Nimrat Kaur, made headlines. In the throwback video, the 'Bob Biswas' actor said, "I personally feel that as a man, if you commit to a woman, even if you get caught up with her boyfriend, you should be loyal to her. Men are usually accused of being very disloyal; I have never been able to understand that, and I don’t agree with it. It disgusts me."

Additionally, Simi recently took to social media to dismiss a post that claimed Amitabh Bachchan had ignored Aishwarya Rai while publicly supporting his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

In a strong response, Garewal criticized the video for spreading baseless rumors about the Bachchan family, emphasizing that the comments lacked any genuine understanding of the situation. She addressed the video, stating, "You people don’t know ANYTHING. Stop it.”