rakhi sawant

Why is Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant trending on social media?

In a recent episode, Rakhi had a verbal spat with Nikki Tamboli, another motor-mouth inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house.

New Delhi: The queen of controversies Rakhi Sawant has managed to make headlines one more time. She is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger against the existing contestants and is proving to be a delight for fans. 

Motor-mouthed Rakhi Sawant has turned out to be quite an entertainer as her statements and unique one-liners are full of sass and laughter pangs. Twitter exploded with hilarious memes and jokes on Rakhi as she trended on top for the longest time.

Take a look at the best ones: 

In a recent episode, Rakhi had a verbal spat with Nikki Tamboli, another motor-mouth inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. However, Rakhi's antics won the housemates over and she ended by making everyone laugh, including the viewers. 

As per Rakhi's own admission on the show, she married an NRI earlier this year but has been staying away as the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lockdown. She has kept the identity of her husband under wraps.

 

