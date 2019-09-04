close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Section 375

Working with Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna a learning process: Meera Chopra

In the film, Meera is playing a rape victim named Anjali Dangle. Richa essays the public prosecutor fighting Anjali's case while Akshaye is a criminal lawyer.

Working with Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna a learning process: Meera Chopra

Mumbai: Actress Meera Chopra, who will be seen in the upcoming film "Section 375", says her co-actors in the film, Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna, helped her become a better performer with valuable suggestions.

"Firstly, our director Ajay Bahl is a great visionary. The way he directs brought out our best performances. I have several scenes with Richa and Akshaye sir, and both of them are so talented! Working with them was a learning experience for me," Meera told IANS. 

In the film, Meera is playing a rape victim named Anjali Dangle. Richa essays the public prosecutor fighting Anjali's case while Akshaye is a criminal lawyer.

"Richa and Akshaye sir have proved themselves as actors over the years, and I think I have become a better actor working with them. The film is a courtroom drama and in crucial sequences, both of them helped me to approach the scenes differently. Finally, when I saw the end result, I realised how important those suggestions were," said Meera.

"Section 375" also features Rahul Bhatt, Kumud Mishra and Atul Kulkarni. The film opens on September 13.

 

Tags:
Section 375Richa ChadhaAkshaye KhannaMeera Chopra
Next
Story

Jackie Shroff emotional about 'Prassthanam' co-stars Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Dutt

Must Watch

PT20M53S

Taal Thok Ke: How many terrorists will Pakistan send to Kashmir?