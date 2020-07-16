WWE wrestler John Cena posts Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's pic on Instagram, cracks up internet!

New Delhi: Popular WWE wrestler John Cena is known for his unusual Instagram postings. He never explains the post in the caption but often shares the trending pictures of celebs or memes on his account. He recently posted megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's picture, after the two tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus.

Check out John Cena's post here:

This cracked up netizens so much so that some of them had funny reactions to Cena posting pictures of Indian celebs.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19 while Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya are home quarantined.

This is not the first time that John Cena has posted a picture of an Indian celeb. Previously he posted pictures of 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Asim Riaz, Ranveer Singh and more recently that of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide, allegedly.