Yaad dilaata rahunga: Kartik Aaryan shares yet another interesting monologue on #CoronaStopKaroNa

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan has come up with yet another interesting monologue in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown in India to contain the spread of the deadly virus. He used the monologue to urge people to practice social distancing and to stay home as preventive measures. “Party mat karo na, travel mat karo na, logon ko mat milo na, ghar se kaam karo na, mummy-papa ke sath time spend karo na, meditate karo na…,” he says in the quirky video while rapping. He posted the video with the caption, “Jab tak Ghar nahi baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga! #CoronaStopKaroNa #CoronaRapKaroNa. Keep spreading the word.”

Kartik has been constantly creating awareness about coronavirus through his Instagram posts. Last week, he used the famous monologue from his debut film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ to advise people to stay at home in order to limit the spread of the disease.

"Problem? Problem ye hai ki hum sab genius hain. Aur kya problem hai. Problem ye hai ki hume kisi ki sunni hi nahi hai. Subah shaam Netflix and chill ke sapne dekhne hai, lekin jab do hafte ghar baithne ko mil raha hai, toh hume kaam pe jaana hai," Kartik says in the video.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote: "#CoronaStopKaroNa...My Appeal in my Style. Social Distancing is the only solution, yet."

His efforts also got acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted to say, “The young actors have something to say... It’s time to be 'Zyada Savdhan' and do 'Corona ka Punchnama'!"

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, hours after PM Modi announced a complete lockdown in India for three weeks owing to the coronavirus outbreak, Kartik posted a still from 2006 film ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ and photoshopped his own face into Akshay Kumar's face to post a hilarious meme. "Modi ji ye log aise nahi manengey. Ye sunna chahte hain 21 din mein paisa double,” he wrote.

On the work front, Kartik, ast seen in Imtiaz Ali's ‘Love Aaj Kal’ opposite Sara Ali Khan, has ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Dostanaa 2’ in the pipeline.