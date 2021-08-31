हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
You talk of nepotism but want to see pics of SRK’s daughter and Kareena's son, says Farah Khan

New Delhi: Director-choreographer Farah Khan called out people who cry about nepotism but at the same time also want to see pictures of star kids like Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan. Farah calls them hypocrites and says she doesn’t pay much attention to trolls. The filmmaker, who is known to never mince words, appeared on Arbaaz Khan hosted chat show Pinch season 2, where celebrities hit back at social media trolls.

In the latest teaser of the show, Farah can be seen giving it back to trolls who said nasty things about her kids, films and trolling her in general on any random action. The 56 years old says with the advent of smartphones, now everyone is a movie critic. “Everyone knows everything about films,” said the filmmaker sarcastically.

Farah Khan also shared that even after 10 years now, people still troll her for the failure of her film Tees Maar Khan which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Talking about the absurdity of trolls, Farah revealed  that she gets bashed online even if she says ‘hello’, with trolls asking why she did not choose to say ‘namaste’ or ‘salaam’. In the teaser Farah, who is mother to triplets Diva, Anya and Czar read out a mean comment which said, “Moti ke bachche itne sukhe kyun (Why are the fat one’s children so skinny)?” To which she hit back, “Sun, tu tere bachchon ko sambhaal, main mere bachchon ko sambhaal lungi (Listen, you take care of your kids, I’ll look after mine).”

The filmmaker also recounts the hilarious incident when she mistook Ed Sheeran’s songs for funeral music. “‘Mayyat ke gaane kyun baja raha hai (Why are you playing funeral songs),” Farah recounts shouting at a DJ who responded, “Ma’am, Ed Sheeran ke gaane hai (Ma’am these are Ed Sheeran songs).”

Arbaaz Khan hosted Pinch season 2 can be watched on Zee5. Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Rajkumar Rao are some guests who have featured in the show.

