New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), allows all the Aadhaar card holders to update their Name, Address & Date of Birth in Aadhaar using a valid supporting document.

However, no document is required for mobile number, email Id, gender, photograph, or other biometric updates.

Here is a list of crucial documents that UIDAI has listed as DOB (Date of Birth) Document Containing Name and DOB documents containing Name and Address for Aadhaar card

1. Passport

2. Service Photo Identity Card issued by Central Govt./ State Govt./ PSU/ Regulatory Bodies/ Statutory Bodies

3. Pensioner Photo Identity Card / Freedom Fighter Photo Identity Card / Pension Payment Order issued by Central Govt./ State Govt./ PSU/ Regulatory Bodies/ Statutory Bodies

4. Mark sheet/ Certificate issued by recognized Board of Education/ University

5. Transgender Identity Card / Certificate issued under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019

6. Birth Certificate issued by Authorized Authority (in the respective States) under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 read with Registration of Births and Deaths Rules 1999/2000/2002 of respective States

7. For exception cases of DoB Change: Self Declaration as per notified format along with Birth Certificate issued by Authorized Authority (in the respective States) under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 read with Registration of Births and Deaths Rules 1999/2000/2002 of respective States

Meanwhile, the UIDAI has advised that all the Aadhaar number holders should update their supporting documents in Aadhaar at least once every ten years from the date of enrollment to ensure the accuracy of their data. And for the purpose the UIDAI has also launched free updation of Aadhaar Card documents facility for the netizens.

The service is actually an extension of UIDAI's free updation of Aadhaar Card documents. Now, netizens can update their Aadhaar documents at no cost until December 31. The free service is available exclusively on the myAadhaar portal. However, if you prefer to use physical Aadhaar centers, a charge of Rs 50 will still apply.