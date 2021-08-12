हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Bank holidays 2021

Bank holidays August 2021: Banks to remain closed for 5 days from next week

New Delhi: Before visiting your bank branch in the coming week, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed. Banks are going to be closed for 5 days in the next week. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the coming weeks. Check out the list.

Independence Day/Sunday: August 15

Parse New Year (Shahenshahi): August 16

Muharram (Ashoora) : August 19

Muharram/First Onam: August 20

Thiruvonam: August 21

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of August 2021, although online banking activities will continue to work. Banks will remain closed for total 15 days in the month of August-- 8 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. However banking activities in different states may vary from each other.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

