Banks to remain closed for 15 days in total in August 2021, check out important dates

New Delhi: Banks across the country will be closed for 15 days in total in the month of August. The said number of days are due to regional, state, religious festivals as well as weekends. Therefore it is advisable that before visiting your bank branch in the month of August, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of August 2021, although online banking activities will continue to work. Banks will remain closed for total 15 days in the month of August-- 8 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. However banking activities in different states may vary from each other.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of August 2021. Check out the list.

Patriot’s Day: August 13

Parse New Year (Shahenshahi): August 16

Muharram (Ashoora) : August 19

Muharram/First Onam: August 20

Thiruvonam: August 21

Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi: August 23

Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi: August 30

Sri Krishna Ashtami: August 31

Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays of the month are falling on the following dates:

August 1: Sunday

August 8: Sunday

August 14: Second Saturday

August 15: Sunday

August 22: Sunday

August 28: Fourth Saturday

August 29: Sunday

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

