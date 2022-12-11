topStoriesenglish
Breakup Trauma! Boyfriends sends all past expenditure bills to ex-girlfriend; THIS is how much lady is supposed to pay

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 03:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • An odd story of an ex-boyfriend who charged her for everything he spent on her was disclosed.
  • The woman, who goes by the moniker Maddy, posted about her peculiar experience on TikTok.
  • "I Remember When I Lost My Mind" was the song playing in the background of the video.

Trending Photos

Breakup Trauma! Boyfriends sends all past expenditure bills to ex-girlfriend; THIS is how much lady is supposed to pay

New Delhi: Some marriages are plain strange. An odd story of an ex-boyfriend who charged her for everything he spent on her was disclosed. He created a whole spreadsheet to track her expenses, which only serves to make the situation sound stranger. The woman, who goes by the moniker Maddy, posted about her peculiar experience on TikTok.

"When my ex-bf charged me Rs 247 ($3) for a banana and a slice of toast and gave me monthly excel spreadsheets of the money I owed him and I had no idea that's not how normal relationships worked," she wrote in a text overlay over a video she recorded. "I Remember When I Lost My Mind" was the song playing in the background of the video.

The girl went on to say that in order to help her comprehend what she owed her ex-partner, he would even color-code the charges. "As you can see, he was kind enough to color-code it. He sent me around one of them per month. The amount would have been at the bottom of this, but I believe it was chopped off "the woman remarked.

Maddy added that she does not support such strange behaviours in her current companions. Unsurprisingly, a lot of people were interested in Maddy's video. "For two working people sharing major living expenses like bills, groceries, vacations, etc. is very realistic. But it's rather strange to ask you to pay for a banana and some toast "added one.

"It's like you're living in a hotel and these are your mini bar prices," said one person.

The woman had already published another video about the same topic before her most recent one. At least 2. 4 million people saw both videos on the social network.

