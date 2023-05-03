Deadline To Apply For Higher EPS Pension Extended--Check New Date And How To Apply

New Delhi: The deadline for submitting applications to choose a higher pension has been extended by EPFO until June 26, 2023 in order to provide all eligible people more time to submit theirs and to provide a greater window of opportunity.

According to a statement from the labour ministry, "The EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) has made arrangements for obtaining applications for validation of option/joint option from pensioners/members as per the Supreme Court order on November 4, 2022."

To facilitate this process, online facility has been made available, which was supposed to be accessible only until May 3. To date, more than 12 lakh applications have been submitted.

Retirement fund body EPFO had last month issued a new circular, prescribnig the details of internal procedures that will be implemented if a request for a higher pension is submitted by the employee.

Releasing its circular with subject 'application for validation of option / joint options- scrutiny of information and wage details submitted by the employee and employer', the retirement fund body said that an online facility has been deployed and is available up to 03.05.2023 for receipt of the two things through the employers: a) Application forms for validation of joint options from the employees who retired prior to 01.09.2014 and B) Joint option forms from the employees who were members on 01.09.2014.

The EPFO said that Applications/Joint options will be examined by Field.

"In case, the requirements are complete, the wage details submitted by the employers will be verified with the data available with the field offices. The cases where FO details and employers’ details match, the dues will be calculated and an order will be passed by APFC / RPFC-II / RPFC-I for depositing / transferring the dues. The cases where there is a mismatch, the same will be informed to the employer and the employee / pensioner by APFC / RPFC-II. They will be given a time of one month to complete the information," EPFO added.

However, if application form or joint option which is submitted by the employee is not approved by the employer, before any rejection, an opportunity will be given to the employer for providing any additional proof or evidence or correct any mistakes / errors (including those made by employees / pensioners). Such opportunity will be for a period of one month and under intimation to the employees / pensioners, EPFO said.

"In cases where the submitted information is not complete or seems erroneous or any information in application/ joint option form needs correction request or not found eligible, APFC/RPFC-II will seek information from the employers under intimation to the employees / pensioners within one month. If complete information is received, the case shall be processed further as at 3 above. However, if, complete information is not received within one month, the order will be passed on merit by the APFC /RPFC-II/RPFC-I," the EPFO circular said.

The retirement fund body further added that any grievance by the applicant can be registered on EPFIGMS after submission of his request form and payment of due contribution, if any.

"The registration of such grievance shall be under specified category of higher pension with reference to Supreme Court Judgment dated 04.11.2022. All such grievances shall be addressed and disposed of at the level of Nominated Officer. Grievances will be monitored by the Officer in-Charge of Regional Office and Zonal Office," it added.

Who is Eligible For EPS Higher Pension?

As per the SC judgment and EPFO circular, the following employees are eligible to apply for a pension on higher wages -

The employees and employers who had contributed on basic salary in April’14, exceeding ceiling of Rs 5000 or Rs 6500;

Who did not exercise/opt for a joint option for pension on higher wages prior to April 1, 2014; and

Employee who was a member of EPF/EPS prior to April 1, 2014 and continued to be a member on or after April 1, 2014.



How To Apply For EPS Higher Pension?

All the eligible employees may apply for pension on higher wages, online through the EPFO employee portal

Check out this link - https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberInterfacePohw/no-auth/pensionOnHigherWages/getPohwHomePage?_HDIV_STATE_=13-0-63C2597FAE3EF4E6C816693BF2FB132E)

The employees need to also submit an undertaking to deposit the contributions along with the interest due till the date of payment.