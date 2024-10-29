Dhanteras 2024: Today millions of Indians celebrate by buying gold and silver as symbols of prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead. Quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and BigBasket deliver gold and silver coins to customers in under 10 minutes.

With partnerships with established jewellers, these platforms aim to meet the festive demand for precious metals and help avoid the rush in markets. Dhanteras is seen as one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar for purchasing precious metals.

Swiggy Instamart:

The platform has collaborated with Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Muthoot Exim, and Jar to offer a variety of coins for the festive season. Shoppers can purchase items like Jar’s 24 Karat Gold Coins, available in denominations from 0.1g to 1g, and Malabar’s Silver Coins with 999 purity, ranging from 5g to 20g.

Blinkit:

The platform features coins from Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Joyalukkas. Available options include Malabar’s 24K Goddess Laxmi Gold Coin (1g) and a 10g Laxmi Ganesh Silver Coin with 99.9% purity.

Tata's BigBasket:

The platform has teamed up with with Tata-backed jeweler Tanishq to provide gold and silver coins for its customers. Available items include a Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin (10g, 999.9 purity), a 22 Karat Gold Coin (1g), and a 22 Karat Gold Coin with a Lakshmi motif (1g).

Zepto:

The platform offers Malabar and Augmont 24K 999 gold coins (available in weights of 0.1 g, 0.5 g, 0.25 g, and 1 g) and 999 purity 10 g silver coins.

Gold And Silver Prices Today:

Today’s gold and silver rates reflect a drop in prices. The rate for 24-carat gold stands at Rs 7,996.3 per gram, showing a decrease of Rs 490, while 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 7,331.3 per gram, down by Rs 450. Meanwhile, the silver is priced at Rs 101,000 per kilogram.

How To Order Gold And Silver Coins Online In 10 Minutes

Step 1: Open the BigBasket, Blinkit, Zepto or Swiggy app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Search for the "Dhanteras" or "Festive" section within the app for exclusive offers.

Step 3: Browse and select your choice which includes gold and silver coins of different weights and styles.

Step 4: Add your delivery address and any other required details to proceed.

Step 5: Confirm your order by making the payment, and your chosen gold or silver coin will arrive at your doorstep within minutes.