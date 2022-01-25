From checking balance, 5 last transactions to blocking ATM card --THIS SBI service solves major banking needs

New Delhi: The country's largest public sector bank State Bank of India has lately been bringing out a host of services for the convenience of its customers.

In its latest offering, State Bank of India has come out with a toll free number – 1800 1234 – allowing you to various facilities sitting at the comfort of your home.

"Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. State Bank of India provides you a contactless service that will help you with your urgent banking needs," SBI has tweeted.

Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. SBI provides you a contactless service that will help you with your urgent banking needs. Call our toll free number 1800 1234.#SBIAapkeSaath #StayStrongIndia #SBI #StateBankOfIndia #IVR #AzadiKaAmritMahotsavWithSBI #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/QZNzVgPzYd — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) January 20, 2022

SBI Customers can avail the following services through their registered mobile number:

Check balance and last 5 transaction at IVR

Check balance and last 5 transaction through SMS

Request for blocking and reissuance of ATM Card

Generation of ATM/Green PIN

For issue of new ATM card after blocking of old ATM card